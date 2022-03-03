Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stock Position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Navigator were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Navigator by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Navigator by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 33,964 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navigator alerts:

NVGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE NVGS opened at $10.74 on Thursday. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $600.30 million, a P/E ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 2.17.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.40 million. Navigator had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Navigator (Get Rating)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.