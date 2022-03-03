MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $537.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.52 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 9.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,533,000 after buying an additional 144,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 33.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.