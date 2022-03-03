Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.800-$5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE MTRN traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $83.07. The company had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.19. Materion has a 12 month low of $63.88 and a 12 month high of $96.00.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $397.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Materion will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Materion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.50.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Materion by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Materion by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

