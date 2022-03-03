Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,224 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 165,270 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after buying an additional 40,487 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Matrix Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

MTRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, Director John D. Chandler acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kevin A. Durkin acquired 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $49,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $166,838 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $186.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.63. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Matrix Service Profile (Get Rating)

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.