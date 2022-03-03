Matthew Scott Harris Sells 30,000 Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $291.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their target price on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 172.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

