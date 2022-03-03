Matthew Scott Harris Sells 30,000 Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $291.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.41.
Several research firms have weighed in on ALT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their target price on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.03.
Altimmune Company Profile (Get Rating)
Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altimmune (ALT)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.