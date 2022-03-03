Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in February

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Medacta Group in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of MEDGF remained flat at $$143.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.71. Medacta Group has a 52 week low of $143.00 and a 52 week high of $143.00.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and spinal surgery medical devices in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

