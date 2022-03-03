Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Price Target Raised to C$5.75 at Raymond James

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MEDXF opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $6.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45.
About Medexus Pharmaceuticals
