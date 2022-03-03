Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Price Target Raised to C$5.75 at Raymond James

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEDXF opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $6.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which provides healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The firm products include Rasuvo, Ixinity and Triamcinolone Hexacetonide. The company was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Bolton, Canada.

