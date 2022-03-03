Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. The company had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.75. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,513,000 after buying an additional 1,938,923 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,462,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after buying an additional 49,375 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 887,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after buying an additional 498,220 shares in the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MLCO. Citigroup increased their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

