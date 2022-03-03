Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $138.74

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 138.74 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 139 ($1.87), with a volume of 3652504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148.25 ($1.99).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.95) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Melrose Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 228.44 ($3.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 157.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 162.68. The company has a market capitalization of £5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 0.03%.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Peter Dilnot bought 32,000 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £49,920 ($66,979.74).

Melrose Industries Company Profile (LON:MRO)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

