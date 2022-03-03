Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Achieves Market Cap of $1.16 Million

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $2,383.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0388 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.10 or 0.00229945 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011249 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003353 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000765 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00029372 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.