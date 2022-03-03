Meredith L. Deutsch Sells 2,270 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $11,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of APRN opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.13. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $134.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of -3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 152.48%. The company had revenue of $107.01 million for the quarter.
Blue Apron Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J.
