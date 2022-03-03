Meredith L. Deutsch Sells 2,270 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $11,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of APRN opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.13. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $134.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of -3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 152.48%. The company had revenue of $107.01 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 27.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Blue Apron by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J.

