Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Director Sells C$116,560.00 in Stock

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Rating) Director Lawrence Roulston sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.40, for a total value of C$116,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$446,650.40.

Shares of CVE:MTA opened at C$9.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$396.36 million and a P/E ratio of -32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.82. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$7.74 and a 52 week high of C$13.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.65.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

