Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Zuora were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in Zuora by 5.1% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 998,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its stake in Zuora by 279.1% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,358,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,428,000 after buying an additional 999,891 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 6.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 191,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 24.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $75,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $78,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,196 over the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $15.40 on Thursday. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.14. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zuora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

