Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 148.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 85,411 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter worth about $2,469,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $625,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 686,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after acquiring an additional 23,101 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $97,616.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.52. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01.

ATSG has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

