Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $496,000 Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Chegg were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Chegg by 74.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,498 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,571,000 after acquiring an additional 19,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,496,000 after acquiring an additional 78,874 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Chegg by 9.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,568,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,686,000 after acquiring an additional 135,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 21.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,038,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,627,000 after acquiring an additional 183,033 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHGG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $96.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.07, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

