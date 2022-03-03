Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,967 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 27.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 2.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,074 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $26.20.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

