Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 3,329 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HMHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,695,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,914,000 after acquiring an additional 231,174 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 23.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,374,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after buying an additional 262,163 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 270.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 32,751 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HMHC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of HMHC stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 0.81%.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (Get Rating)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.