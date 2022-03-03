Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 4,318 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 57,131.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,104,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,403 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 32.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,349,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 18.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,747,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,966,000 after acquiring an additional 898,767 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 45.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,777,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,857,000 after acquiring an additional 864,116 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 21.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,468,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after acquiring an additional 779,024 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ESRT opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $13.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

