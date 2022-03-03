Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $940,225.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

PTEN opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.80. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.47%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

