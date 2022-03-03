Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) President Tammy Mccomic Sells 3,000 Shares

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) President Tammy Mccomic sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tammy Mccomic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Tammy Mccomic sold 4,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $48,000.00.

Shares of MXC opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 million, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.38. Mexco Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mexco Energy during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mexco Energy during the third quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

