MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on March 31st

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years.
Shares of CXE stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $5.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75.
About MFS High Income Municipal Trust (Get Rating)
MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
