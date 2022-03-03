MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on March 31st

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

Shares of CXE stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $5.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. 29.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust (Get Rating)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.