MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.5% over the last three years.

CIF stock remained flat at $$2.36 during midday trading on Thursday. 19,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,759. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 490.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 414,503 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

