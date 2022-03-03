MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 3.3% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE MIN opened at $3.23 on Thursday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $3.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.40.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN)
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.