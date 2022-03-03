MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 3.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MIN opened at $3.23 on Thursday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $3.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIN. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,439,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 20,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,410,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 102,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

