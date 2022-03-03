MIB Coin (MIB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $820.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a market cap of $635,568.45 and $820.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00070997 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00013972 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 448,529,299 coins and its circulating supply is 171,227,371 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

