Michael P. Gianoni Sells 8,659 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $534,346.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of BLKB traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.14. The stock had a trading volume of 364,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,615. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 501.21 and a beta of 1.08. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.64 and a 200 day moving average of $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.
Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLKB. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.
Blackbaud Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
