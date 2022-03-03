Michael P. Gianoni Sells 8,659 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $534,346.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BLKB traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.14. The stock had a trading volume of 364,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,615. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 501.21 and a beta of 1.08. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.64 and a 200 day moving average of $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,427,000 after buying an additional 284,769 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 13.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,995,000 after buying an additional 293,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,182,000 after buying an additional 30,428 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 688,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,398,000 after buying an additional 139,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,244,000 after buying an additional 179,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLKB. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

