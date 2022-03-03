Michel Dahan Sells 6,555 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) COO Michel Dahan sold 6,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $14,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
AKBA opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $428.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.49. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54.
Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 142.00% and a negative return on equity of 154.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
AKBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
About Akebia Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.