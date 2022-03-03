Michel Dahan Sells 6,555 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) COO Michel Dahan sold 6,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $14,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AKBA opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $428.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.49. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 142.00% and a negative return on equity of 154.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 284,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 96,413 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,124,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,919,000 after acquiring an additional 71,728 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 202,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,905 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

AKBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

