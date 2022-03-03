Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Holdings Reduced by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130,187 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 27,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,128 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total transaction of $3,913,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,976 shares of company stock worth $12,032,503 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.28.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $69.74 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.41%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.