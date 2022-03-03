MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Up 12.9%

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Rating) shot up 12.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.31 and last traded at $14.25. 820,046 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 653,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.22% of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

