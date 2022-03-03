Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Short Interest Down 97.2% in February

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the January 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Midwest Energy Emissions stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $0.42. 35,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,882. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.07. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68.
About Midwest Energy Emissions (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Midwest Energy Emissions (MEEC)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.