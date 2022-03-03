Millennium Management LLC Acquires 32,821 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,821 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMKTA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 21.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,693,000 after acquiring an additional 80,074 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 5.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,082,000 after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 9.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $84.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.70 and its 200 day moving average is $75.73. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.84%.

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

