Millennium Management LLC Buys 50,850 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,850 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $8,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after acquiring an additional 165,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after acquiring an additional 41,249 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after acquiring an additional 88,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AOSL stock opened at $53.39 on Thursday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.49.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.16. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. The firm had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $316,804.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $282,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,064 shares of company stock worth $744,791 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AOSL shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

