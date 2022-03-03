Millennium Management LLC Grows Stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 664,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Chinook Therapeutics were worth $8,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $177,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KDNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ KDNY opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.03 million and a P/E ratio of -3.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $19.85.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, Director Davis Jerel sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $16,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,609,630 shares of company stock valued at $25,724,761 over the last 90 days. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

