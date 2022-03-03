Millennium Management LLC Sells 92,079 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 92,079 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $8,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 42.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 205.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 58,382 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 18.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $527,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Scott C. Arves acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $45.65.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WERN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

