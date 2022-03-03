Millennium Management LLC Trims Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 248,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 20.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

ACI opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.06. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

