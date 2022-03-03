Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NERV opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.80.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NERV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
About Minerva Neurosciences (Get Rating)
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
