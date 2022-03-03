Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $43.62 million and approximately $290,111.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be purchased for about $19.79 or 0.00046599 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00042698 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.83 or 0.06621432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,462.31 or 0.99992443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00045435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00046895 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

