MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) CAO Sells $60,546.85 in Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) CAO Paul M. Dell sold 123,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $60,546.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of MIXT stock opened at $11.76 on Thursday. MiX Telematics Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.09 million, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on MiX Telematics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MiX Telematics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.
