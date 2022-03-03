MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) CAO Sells $60,546.85 in Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) CAO Paul M. Dell sold 123,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $60,546.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $11.76 on Thursday. MiX Telematics Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.09 million, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 62.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on MiX Telematics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MiX Telematics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About MiX Telematics (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.