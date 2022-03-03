Mizuho Cuts Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $41.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Mizuho from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAGE. StockNews.com cut Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $36.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.93. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $84.65.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 7,258.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 224,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 19,108 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 20,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 25,024 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

