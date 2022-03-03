Mizuho Cuts Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $41.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Mizuho from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAGE. StockNews.com cut Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.
NASDAQ SAGE opened at $36.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.93. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $84.65.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 224,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 19,108 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 20,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 25,024 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sage Therapeutics (Get Rating)
SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.
