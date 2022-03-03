MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 14.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 451.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.80.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $26,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,320 shares of company stock worth $1,110,262. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $106.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.84 and its 200-day moving average is $114.40. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

