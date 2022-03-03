MML Investors Services LLC Buys Shares of 5,899 Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global-e Online by 361.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have commented on GLBE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.78.
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. Global-e Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Global-e Online Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.
