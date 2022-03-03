MML Investors Services LLC Grows Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,031 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. AlphaValue raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.43 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.