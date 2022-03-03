MML Investors Services LLC Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 196.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 551,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,087,000 after purchasing an additional 365,543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,691,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,328,000 after purchasing an additional 42,663 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Aspireon Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 54,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 92.8% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,436,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,970,000 after purchasing an additional 691,401 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $32.89 on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $92.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.67.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.