MML Investors Services LLC Has $449,000 Position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000.

iShares Global Materials ETF stock opened at $90.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.34. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $83.24 and a 1-year high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

