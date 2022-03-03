Mochi Market (MOMA) Hits Market Cap of $650,465.00

Mochi Market (CURRENCY:MOMA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Mochi Market has a total market capitalization of $650,465.00 and approximately $28,270.00 worth of Mochi Market was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mochi Market has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mochi Market coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00034761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00105261 BTC.

Mochi Market Profile

Mochi Market (MOMA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. Mochi Market’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,602,568 coins. Mochi Market’s official Twitter account is @MarketMochi

According to CryptoCompare, “Mochi.Market is a fully-decentralized multi-chain NFT exchange ecosystem. The Mochi.Market will be launched initially on Binance Smart Chain (“BSC”), followed by other chains such as Harmony, Solana, Ethereum, Polkadot, Cosmos, Near, and popular layer 2 protocols. Mochi.Market envisions to be the multi-chain decentralized exchange ecosystem for non-fungible tokens (“NFT”). It aims to accelerate the growth and adoption of NFT to solve real-world problems by offering practical and innovative solutions, which bring NFTs to the masses. Abstract Mochi.Market is the first product of Mochilab.org – a team dedicated to developing practical and innovative technological solutions to enable a seamless web3 NFT economy. “

Mochi Market Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mochi Market directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mochi Market should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mochi Market using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

