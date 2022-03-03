Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) vs. HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Critical Comparison

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) and Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HealthStream and Momentive Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthStream $256.71 million 2.55 $5.84 million $0.19 109.32 Momentive Global $443.79 million 5.34 -$123.25 million ($0.83) -18.98

HealthStream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Momentive Global. Momentive Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthStream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HealthStream and Momentive Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthStream 2.28% 2.28% 1.57% Momentive Global -27.77% -34.69% -13.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for HealthStream and Momentive Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthStream 0 1 1 0 2.50 Momentive Global 0 3 1 0 2.25

HealthStream presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.62%. Momentive Global has a consensus price target of $37.10, indicating a potential upside of 135.56%. Given Momentive Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than HealthStream.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.3% of HealthStream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Momentive Global shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of HealthStream shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

HealthStream has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momentive Global has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HealthStream beats Momentive Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

HealthStream Company Profile (Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc. engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce. The Provider Solutions delivers software applications for administering and tracking provider credentialing, privileging, call center, and enrollment activities. The company was founded by Robert A. Frist, Jr. and Jeffery L. McLaren in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Momentive Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Momentive Global, Inc. provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey. Momentive Global was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

