Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.30 Million

Brokerages expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) to announce $105.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.80 million. Monarch Casino & Resort posted sales of $74.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year sales of $464.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $444.60 million to $485.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $484.73 million, with estimates ranging from $465.30 million to $504.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 17.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,650. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.66 and a 200-day moving average of $68.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $56.35 and a 12-month high of $81.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,013,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,915,000 after acquiring an additional 21,347 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

