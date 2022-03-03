Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of MONRY traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.78. The stock had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 279. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.38. Moncler has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $80.41.

Get Moncler alerts:

MONRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group raised Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Moncler from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.