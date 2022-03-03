Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) to Issue Dividend Increase – €0.45 Per Share

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of €0.45 ($0.51) per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of MNDI opened at GBX 1,482.50 ($19.89) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,837.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,857.55. Mondi has a twelve month low of GBX 1,427 ($19.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,088 ($28.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.87.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,127.50 ($28.55).

In other Mondi news, insider Sue Clark purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,785 ($23.95) per share, for a total transaction of £71,400 ($95,800.35).

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

