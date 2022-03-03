Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) to Issue Dividend Increase – €0.45 Per Share

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of €0.45 ($0.51) per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of MNDI opened at GBX 1,482.50 ($19.89) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,837.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,857.55. Mondi has a twelve month low of GBX 1,427 ($19.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,088 ($28.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.87.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,127.50 ($28.55).
About Mondi (Get Rating)
Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.
Read More
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.