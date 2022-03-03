MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.31% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.94.

MongoDB stock opened at $381.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $423.74 and its 200 day moving average is $464.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of -80.69 and a beta of 0.83.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $20,230,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.70, for a total transaction of $677,562.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,864 shares of company stock worth $76,934,577. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,751,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

