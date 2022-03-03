Mongolia Energy (OTCMKTS:MOAEF) and Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Head to Head Comparison

Mongolia Energy (OTCMKTS:MOAEF – Get Rating) and Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mongolia Energy and Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mongolia Energy $110.72 million 0.04 -$37.01 million N/A N/A Alpha Metallurgical Resources $1.65 billion 1.19 $154.52 million $9.58 11.13

Alpha Metallurgical Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Mongolia Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Mongolia Energy and Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mongolia Energy N/A N/A N/A Alpha Metallurgical Resources 9.63% 324.63% 10.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mongolia Energy and Alpha Metallurgical Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mongolia Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpha Metallurgical Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a consensus target price of $92.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.74%. Given Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha Metallurgical Resources is more favorable than Mongolia Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alpha Metallurgical Resources beats Mongolia Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mongolia Energy (Get Rating)

Mongolia Energy Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the exploration and development of energy and metal resources. Its businesses include the mining of coal, the production and sales of coal products, such as cleaned coking coal and steam coal, the provision of coal transportation services, as well as coal processing. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch. The CAPP-Thermal segment consists of underground thermal coal mine. The All Other segment includes general corporate overhead and corporate assets and liabilities, elimination of intersegment activity, and discontinued operations. The company was founded on June 26, 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, TN.

